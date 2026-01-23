Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman is currently experiencing a significant shift in atmospheric conditions as a cold air mass begins to sweep across the region. According to the latest reports from the Civil Aviation Authority issued on Thursday, this weather system is expected to persist over the coming days, bringing a noticeable decline in temperatures across most governorates. The arrival of the cold front is accompanied by increased wind activity, with recent observations from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre recording wind gusts as high as 31 knots in Ibra and 26 knots in Muscat City and Fahud.

Satellite imagery reveals the movement of a substantial dust mass originating from southern Iran and the Sea of Oman, which is progressing toward the coastal areas of the Sultanate. Meteorological experts anticipate that the northern provinces will be gradually affected by these conditions throughout the day. The influx of dust-laden winds is expected to cause a marked reduction in horizontal visibility, posing potential challenges for motorists and maritime activities.

In addition to the rising dust, the authorities have warned of rough seas along the coastlines of the Sea of Oman, advising residents and seafarers to exercise caution and stay updated with official weather bulletins as the system develops.

