Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office issued an alert advising the public to exercise caution as northwesterly wind is impacting multiple governorates, including al Buraimi, al Dahira, North and South al-Sharqiyah, al Dakhiliya, al Wusta, as well as parts of North al Batinah and Dhofar. The strong winds will likely trigger a noticeable reduction in horizontal visibility across these governorates with chances of rising dust in deserts and open areas.

Motorists should drive carefully and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Those with respiratory conditions should take necessary precautions to avoid exposure to the dust, the Met Office advised.