Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office has issued a warning regarding an imminent significant rise in temperatures, forecasted to reach the high 40°C to low 50°C range from today until Wednesday, July 1-3. This temperature surge is expected to predominantly affect desert regions and parts of the Sea of Oman.

In light of this extreme heat, meteorologists are urging employers to modify outdoor working schedules and ensure that regular breaks are provided, especially during peak heat periods. There is a strong emphasis on the importance of training staff to recognize and appropriately respond to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

Citizens and residents are also advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period. Key recommendations include:

Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Seek Shade and Cool Areas: Whenever possible, stay in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Wear Appropriate Clothing: Opt for lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing.

Use Sunscreen: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF.

In terms of current conditions, Maqshin and Haima have recorded the highest temperatures at 47.247°C, followed closely by Hamra ad Duru at 47°C.

