RIYADH — The Special Forces for Environmental Security stressed the importance of not lighting fires in places other than those designated for them.



People who go for picnics should maintain the sites and not set fire to them, as setting fire in places other than those designated for them, without taking the necessary precautions, is considered a violation of the regulations.



Those who violate the regulations will be subject to punishment, the Special Forces for Environmental Security confirmed.



The Special Forces called on everyone to report any cases that represent an attack on the environment or wildlife on the following number: 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and Al-Sharqiya, in addition to 999 and 996 in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia.

