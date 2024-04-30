H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council meeting held in the office of the Ruler on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council discussed general government topics as part of its weekly monitoring of various affairs in the emirate of Sharjah. SEC reviewed the work progress in government departments and entities, and discussed plans and proposals that contribute to supporting all sectors and enhancing societal stability.

The council issued a decision on Home Nursing Service in the emirate of Sharjah. The decision includes several amendments, such as increasing the total family income for beneficiaries of the home nursing service as Sharjah Social Services Department will contribute to covering a percentage of the service costs for families whose income exceeds AED 17,500 in order to provide opportunities for more beneficiaries and support the stability of Emirati families.

The decision also states the establishment of a permanent medical committee in the emirate called the "Medical Committee for Home Nursing Service," which will be under the supervision of Sharjah Social Services Department.

The council will issue a decision to form the committee, appoint its chairman, name its members, determine their allowances, and establish its working system.

The committee is responsible for the following:

1- Developing the conditions, regulations, categories, standards, and organised procedures for the home nursing service and determining the beneficiaries of the service in the emirate.

2- Approving medical reports issued by licensed and accredited hospitals and healthcare institutions in the country, determining the applicant's need for temporary or permanent home nursing, specifying the coverage duration, and the required nursing services based on the approved conditions and requirements.

3- Evaluating the continuity of home nursing service for beneficiaries every six months from the start of the service, based on the reports submitted to the committee.

4- Establishing the conditions and regulations for suspending and cancelling the home nursing service for beneficiaries.

5- Investigating on medical and technical complaints on the home nursing service, and addressing violations committed by service providers.

6- Undertaking any other tasks assigned by the council.