H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the council meeting held at the Ruler's office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council discussed several topics on the agenda related to developing government work, various initiatives to reduce plastic waste, and supporting small and medium enterprises, thereby enhancing the environmental sector and supporting economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council also issued a decision regarding violations and administrative penalties for breaching the Executive Council's resolution on the use of single-use plastic bags and materials in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After reviewing the results report of the second strategic plan during its previous meeting, the council approved the new strategic plan to follow up on the Emirate of Sharjah's membership in the Global Network of Age-friendly Cities for 2024-2026. This is a requirement for maintaining membership in the network, contributing to the launch of initiatives and activities to support age-friendly city standards and improve services provided to the elderly.

The council also approved exempting projects supported by the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD) from half of the government fees for the fourth and fifth years for two years.

The number of projects benefiting from the exemption reached 54 projects from various economic activities distributed across different cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the council's support for young entrepreneurs and enhancing thei