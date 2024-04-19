RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice has successfully resolved 7,700 commercial disputes through the Taradhi conciliation platform by the end of 2023.



This initiative aligns with the goals of the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030, aiming to simplify and enhance the efficiency of dispute resolution processes.



The Taradhi platform, accessible online, provides a friendly, remote environment where parties can settle their disputes with the help of certified conciliators.



It is designed to improve the investment climate in the Kingdom by offering a legal framework that ensures the validity and enforceability of conciliation agreements. These agreements are binding and can be enforced without litigation if parties do not comply.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).