RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, under the guidance of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is making significant strides in enhancing occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.



This commitment is part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, aiming to minimize workplace injuries, diseases, and fatalities across all sectors.



The Ministry, through the National Council of Occupational Safety and Health, has rolled out numerous projects aimed at bolstering the OSH framework.



These include the OSH Center for Studies, Research, and Innovation, which focuses on elevating technical research and developing innovative solutions to workplace hazards.



Another notable initiative is the OSH Program, designed to boost the skills and knowledge of workers, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle workplace hazards effectively.



Additionally, the "Occupational Health Services" project is developing legislation to protect workers from occupational diseases by enhancing health services nationwide.



Furthermore, the Ministry is working on the "High-risk Professions Regulating" project to amend labor laws and identify hazardous job roles.



The "Regulating and Recording Reports in the Workplace" project aims to streamline the reporting and investigation of workplace accidents and injuries, fostering safer work environments.



Globally, Saudi Arabia is actively participating in international efforts to promote OSH by engaging in global conferences and knowledge exchange, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing worker protection and aligning with international standards.



These initiatives are set to culminate in the Sixth Global Conference for Occupational Safety and Health, titled "Scanning The Horizon," scheduled for May 5-7, 2024.



The conference will gather experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in OSH and explore new opportunities for collaboration.



With these efforts, Saudi Arabia not only aims to reduce the rates of workplace accidents but also to reinforce its leadership in promoting a safe and healthy work environment on both regional and global stages.

