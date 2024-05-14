DUBAI - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has unveiled the "Protocol to Enhance Global Aviation Safety and Public Health Resilience", aimed to combat the spread of communicable diseases through air travel.

The UAE delegation presented the Protocol during the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) Joint Meeting in Germany.

According to GCAA's statement, the Protocol emphasises swift reporting by operators' stations and collaboration with local health authorities.

The Protocol has garnered widespread acclaim from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and member states for its innovative approach to mitigating significant public health risks associated with air travel.

Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, underscored the Protocol's importance, affirming the authority's dedication to global aviation safety and public health resilience through collaborative efforts with international partners.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, highlighted the Protocol as a significant milestone in combating communicable diseases, aiming to enhance airport capacities and foster closer cooperation between public health and civil aviation sectors.