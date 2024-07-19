Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, celebrated its third anniversary of operations to Salzburg, Austria.

Flydubai was the first national carrier in the UAE to operate direct flights between Dubai and Salzburg with its inaugural flight landing at Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport (SZG) on 15th July 2021.

The carrier currently operates a four-times weekly service to Salzburg. Located near the German-Austrian borders, Salzburg Airport is also the second-largest airport in Austria which serves as a gateway to the famous Ski Amadé region.

Over the past few years, flydubai has carried more than 100,000 passengers between Dubai and Salzburg, showcasing strong demand for travel.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “at flydubai we are committed to exploring opportunities for growth, removing barriers to travel and creating free flows in trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures; all while providing convenient travel options to passengers across our ever-expanding network.”

“We continue to grow our network in Europe which today covers more than 24 destinations. We are witnessing great demand from passengers travelling to these destinations. We will begin our flights to Basel and three Baltic destinations including Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius over the next few months, and we expect these destinations to be popular for our passengers from the UAE and the region,” Obaidalla added.