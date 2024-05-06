RIYADH — Filipino conjoined twins - Akhizah and Ayeesha Yosoph - arrived in Riyadh on Sunday on board a Saudi evacuation plane, arranged by the Ministry of Health. This is in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



After their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the twins were promptly transferred to the King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) under the Ministry of National Guard. At KASCH, a medical team is assessing the twins’ health condition to determine the feasibility of a successful surgical separation.



Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), expressed his gratitude to the King and the Crown Prince for their unwavering support. He commended their support and care to the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program and humanitarian endeavors at large.



Dr. Al Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical team carrying out the surgical separation of conjoined twins, highlighted the program's significance on a global scale, serving as a milestone in the field while aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the Kingdom’s healthcare services to a prominent position.



The parents of Akhizah and Ayeesha, who accompanied the twins, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them since their arrival in the Kingdom. They prayed for Allah’s protection and best rewards for the Saudi leadership, and the everlasting security and safety for the Kingdom

