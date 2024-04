RIYADH — Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali, spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Health, reported several food poisoning cases in Riyadh, with 15 confirmed incidents traced back to a single establishment, which has since been closed.

The affected individuals received necessary medical care, and the ministry is coordinating with relevant authorities to handle the situation appropriately.

