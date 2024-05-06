Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as a drop in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks weighed. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% lower at 12,376.26. The benchmark had gained 1.67% in the previous week. * John Keells Holdings and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) dropped 1.5% and 4.2%, respectively, to top losses in the CSE All Share. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 134.6 million shares from 147.5 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 2.13 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.2 million) from 2.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 52.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.11 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 298.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

