Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrial and communication service stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% higher at 12,314.38.

* The index is up 1.72% for the week, its best weekly gain since April 26.

* Sri Lanka is close to reaching an agreement with its external commercial creditors on a debt rework, International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

* "Discussions with external bondholders continue with the aim of reaching agreements in principle soon, negotiations with the China Development Bank are also at an advanced stage," she said.

* John Keells Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 38.2 million shares from 49.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.27 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.20 million) from 1.56 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 153.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.26 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 302.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)