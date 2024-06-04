Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in consumer staple and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.45% higher at 12,104.40.

* Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 21.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 39.5 million shares from 43.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 899.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3 million) from 686.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 67.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 863.2 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 302.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



