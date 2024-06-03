Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in real estate and consumer staple stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 12,050.44. It has fallen in 11 out of the last 14 sessions.

* Mercantile Shipping Company PLC and Diesel & Motor Engineering PLC were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.6% and 6%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 43.1 million shares from 58.1 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 686.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.3 million) from 1.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 118 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 637 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 301.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



