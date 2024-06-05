Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.71% higher at 12,189.85.

* Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 23.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 37.2 million shares from 39.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.25 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.14 million) from 899.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 180.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.17 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 302.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)




