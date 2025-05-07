India's top airline IndiGo said on Wednesday it had cancelled 165 flights from 11 locations, including Srinagar in Kashmir, near the country's north-western border with Pakistan.

IndiGo, which operates over 2,200 flights daily, is among the worst impacted airlines due to fighting between India and Pakistan. Its shares had fallen as much as 3.1% and were trading 1% lower, as of 1:52 p.m. IST.

India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru)