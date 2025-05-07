NEW DELHI: India's military strikes on Pakistan on Wednesday targeted "terrorist camps" that served as recruitment centres, launchpads, and indoctrination centres, and housed weapons and training facilities, the Indian military said.

"Intelligence and monitoring of Pakistan-based terror modules showed that further attacks against India were impending, therefore it was necessary to take pre-emptive and precautionary strikes," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. (Reporting by Shivam Patel and Tanvi Mehta, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)