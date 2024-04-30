His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of five judges newly appointed to the Dubai Courts.

During the ceremony that took place at Emirates Towers in Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed members of the judiciary success in their new roles and in contributing to further enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s judicial system.

His Highness urged the judges to always uphold the principle of fairness, maintain the highest degree of efficiency in their work, and adhere to the highest professional standards, emphasising their pivotal role in safeguarding society, and the importance of maintaining the rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, along with H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Judicial Council.

The newly appointed judges pledged to uphold justice, abide by the law, and perform their duties with integrity, dedication, and utmost honesty.