MAKKAH — The Makkah region police arrested three people for publishing fake and misleading Hajj campaign advertisements on social media platforms for cheating the aspiring pilgrims.



They claimed in the advertisements that they will provide accommodation for pilgrims and arrange them transportation within the Holy Sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat. The Makkah police said that legal measures were taken against them and referred them to the Public Prosecution.



Public Security called on Saudi citizens and expatriates not to respond to fake advertisements on social media sites about claims of facilitating performance of Hajj on behalf of others, selling Hajj e-bracelets, making available of sacrificial animals for guests of God and distributing their meat, ensuring means of transportation, and other misleading advertisements for the purpose of deception and fraud through fictitious persons and institutions. It reiterated that there won’t be any leniency toward fraudsters and that stringent punitive measures prescribed by law will be taken against them.

