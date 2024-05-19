RIYADH — The General Directorate of Public Security has introduced a new service for reporting financial fraud on "Mada" bank cards through the Ministry of Interior's electronic platform "Absher." This service allows citizens and residents who have been victims of fraud to easily file their reports online.

To use this service, users need to log into the Absher platform, select "My Services," navigate to the Public Security section, and click on "Financial Fraud Reports." From there, they can choose "Submit a New Report," describe the method of fraud, provide a detailed report, and include details of the bank account from which funds were transferred. Users must also complete the required data fields, attach any necessary documents, and review their report before submission.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior's ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation and automate public services, providing digital solutions that save time and effort for citizens, residents, and visitors, and simplify procedural processes.

