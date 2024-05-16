RIYADH — Mazen Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to transforming the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 into a successful model in combating corruption. He said this while addressing the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units in Riyadh on Wednesday. The two-day event is being held under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



In his inaugural speech, Abdulaziz Alhowairini, head of the Presidency of State Security, underlined the need for effective international cooperation to combat the major threats of money laundering and terrorist financing crimes. He stressed the importance of international stability and sound security and economic conditions. Alhowairini lauded the efforts made by the Kingdom in combating these dangers through legislation and regulatory policies and exchanging information and experiences with countries and international organizations.



In his speech, Al-Kahmous hoped that the efforts made by the conference will be an example to be emulated at the international level. “This will be an effective model for enhancing coordination between national efforts and the challenges associated with regional and international cooperation. He welcomed the efforts made by experts from Arab countries and international organizations participating in the forum, to develop a guiding model for framing agreements or memoranda of understanding with the aim of enhancing local cooperation and exchanging experiences between the individual legal authorities concerned with combating corruption and the units concerned with financial investigations.



It is noteworthy that the forum aims to chart a clear path for cooperation between government agencies in the Kingdom, counterpart organizations, and regional and international bodies. It is also a strategic opportunity to unify efforts among various institutions in order to confront the challenges of combating financial crimes.



Around 600 experts and 75 speakers from 25 countries and a dozen organizations from within the Kingdom and abroad are participating in the forum, organized by the Presidency of State Security and Nazaha. Workshops, special meetings, and the launch of a number of initiatives and signing of agreements will be held as part of the forum

