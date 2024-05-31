RIYADH — A Saudi court awarded jail terms to four Arab nationals who were convicted of sexually harassing an Asian expatriate. Two convicts were sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of SR100000 while the remaining two convicts were awarded with one year imprisonment and deportation after serving their jail term.



The Public Morality wing under the Public Prosecution completed its investigations and filed charges of sexual harassment against the Arab nationals. The accused harassed the expatriate while he was in a store, took a video and posted the video on social media platforms. The Public Prosecution arrested the defendants and referred them to a specialized court, which issued a ruling against them after completing the trial procedures.



The Public Prosecution affirmed that it would confront everything that would lead to a crime against the honor of others and causing harm to them, and that this requires strict criminal accountability. According to the Public Prosecution, the crime of harassment means any statement, action, or gesture with a sexual connotation from the part of a person toward any other person, involving touching body or honor, or offending modesty by any means, including modern technological means.



It also explained that the penalty for such crimes is imprisonment for a period ranging between two and five years and a fine ranging between SR100,000 and SR300000, in addition to publishing the verdict in the local media at the expense of the convict.

