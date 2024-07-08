RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has completed its investigation into an organized gang composed of eight foreign nationals accused of stealing copper and electrical cables.



According to the investigation, the criminal pattern of the suspects involved the theft of electrical cables, which they concealed inside a rented location with the intention of selling them.



The suspects have been arrested and referred to the appropriate court. Evidence and conclusive proof of their charges were presented, resulting in a verdict convicting them of the crimes attributed to them.



They have been sentenced to up to ten years in prison and ordered to compensate for the damages caused by their actions. Additionally, they will be deported from the Kingdom upon completion of their sentences.



The Public Prosecution emphasized its commitment to combating all forms of crime, protecting public and private property, and ensuring strict accountability for those who violate the law.

