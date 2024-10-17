RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have busted a major network of drug trafficking and trade in the Riyadh Region. A total of 21 suspects were arrested and they included 16 officials belonging to various ministries, according to an official source at the Ministry of Interior.



The General Directorate of Narcotics Control and other agencies were successful in dismantling the drug trafficking network and taking the necessary legal procedures before referring the suspects to the Public Prosecution. Those arrested included officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of the National Guard, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and Ministry of Justice.



The arrested persons were accused of crimes such as smuggling drugs from outside the Kingdom; replacing seized narcotics with similar ones before they were destroyed by the competent authority; transporting, promoting and trading drugs; destroying the evidences of transactions carried out by the defendants in drug cases, and leaking information about their convictions.



The Ministry of Interior reiterated that the security authorities will confront anyone who dares to tamper with the security and stability of this country and the security of its citizens and expatriates on its soil. The ministry emphasized that it maintains utmost vigil against all criminal plans being hatched to target the security of the homeland and its youth with drugs.

