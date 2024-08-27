ARAR — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle in 349,710 Captagon pills at the Jadidat Arar Crossing on the northern Iraq border. Four persons were arrested.



The drugs were found hidden in a consignment of tile polishing equipment. ZATCA, in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, apprehended four individuals who were supposed to receive the consignments.



ZATCA said it is committed to intensify customs control of the Kingdom’s imports and exports, stressing that it will stay vigilant to thwart smuggling attempts and ensure the safety of the society.



The authority urged the public to contribute to combating smuggling by contacting the authority at the designated number for security reports, 1910, via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or through the international number 00966114208417.



Through these channels, ZATCA receives reports related to smuggling and violations of the provisions of the Unified Customs Law, and treats them with utmost confidentiality. A financial reward will be given to the whistleblower if the tip proves true, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

