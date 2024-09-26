RIYADH — Officials of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Abdullah Port in the Rabigh governorate have foiled an attempt to smuggle in 54.8 kg of the narcotics cocaine, which was found hidden in a shipment of bananas arrived in the Kingdom through the port.



The authority said that when the banana shipment was subjected to customs procedures and inspections through security screening, a huge cache of cocaine was found hidden within the shipment.



This was the second major drug haul at the at King Abdullah Port during September. Earlier this month, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, had intercepted a shipment containing 236 kilograms of cocaine.



The Customs Authority reiterated that it would continue strict surveillance over imports and exports through the Kingdom's ports and foil any attempts to smuggle in narcotics. This is in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control so as to achieve the security of society and protect its members from the scourge of drugs.



The authority called on everyone to contribute to combat smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the designated number for security reports (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) and the international number (00966114208417). It stressed that all such reports will be dealt with complete confidentiality and a financial reward will be granted to whistleblowers if the passed information has proven a correct one.

