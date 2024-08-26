RIYADH — The Public Prosecution arrested an expatriate, who is accused of financial fraud crimes, and he was referred to a criminal court.

The Public Prosecution pleaded the court to award him penalties stipulated in the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law and the Cybercrime Law, which may reach a maximum seven years in prison and a fine of up to SR5 million.



It was found in investigations that the expatriate was accused of financial fraud, by catching hold of sums of money through obtaining information and data of a number of people on an electronic platform, under the pretext of arranging for them driving licenses for vehicles.

The accused was found using that data and personal information to open bank accounts without the knowledge of the victims.



The arrest was made after completion of the investigation procedures by Public Prosecution into the financial fraud crimes committed by him.

The Public Prosecution urged the public to safeguard their personal data and warned against disclosing it to anyone else. It emphasized that those who defraud others and seize their money through illegal means will face severe criminal accountability.

