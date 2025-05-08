MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman received its largest shipment of Australian wheat, marking a milestone in its agricultural trade and food security efforts. The vessel MV Vela Star arrived at Salalah Port this week, carrying 726,815 metric tonnes of premium Australian wheat — Oman’s largest single wheat consignment to date.

Shipped from Port Kembla, New South Wales, the wheat is consigned to Salalah Mills Co SAOG and Oman Flour Mills Co SAOG — two of the country’s leading publicly listed flour producers.

The vessel was chartered by Salalah Grains International DMCC, a subsidiary of Salalah Mills registered in Dubai Multi Commodities Center. The unloading will take place at Salalah Port and Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat.

Unlike previous shipments which often included mixed grains shared across regional markets, this exclusive, wheat-only delivery reflects a strategic shift in procurement and reinforces Oman’s growing demand for high-quality wheat sourced directly from origin.

The successful coordination across global shipping, procurement, and port logistics demonstrates the maturity of Oman’s food supply chain capabilities. Oman imports around 400,000 metric tonnes of Australian wheat annually, primarily Australian Premium White, Prime Hard, and Soft White grades.

Ahmed Alawi Abdullah Al Dhahab, CEO of Salalah Mills, praised the coordination behind this achievement and acknowledged the support of Haitham Al Fannah, CEO of Oman Flour Mills Co.

Al Fannah noted the significance of the collaboration in securing high-quality wheat for the nation.

This shipment aligns with Salalah Mills’ long-term strategy to secure high-quality raw materials and optimise sourcing efficiency for its growing downstream operations.

This landmark shipment not only strengthens Oman-Australia trade ties but also secures a reliable wheat supply for Oman’s milling industry, supporting food security and economic resilience.

Further such strategic bulk shipments are planned to strengthen Oman’s grain reserves and stabilise input costs in a dynamic global market.

