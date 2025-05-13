Muscat – Farmers across Oman have started harvesting this season’s wheat crop, with officials projecting total production from four key governorates to exceed 7,700 tonnes.

In Dhofar’s Najd region, the 2024-2025 harvest began in early April under the supervision of Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund. Around 6,400 acres have been cultivated across 52 farms, with production expected to reach up to 6,000 tonnes.

Fael Mohammed al Jahfali, Director General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar, said the cultivation area has dropped from 7,600 acres last season, attributing the decline to farmers diversifying into other crops in response to changing environmental and economic conditions.

“Many farmers are opting for crops like onions, tomatoes, fodder, garlic and other vegetables that need less water and generate quicker returns,” he added.

Jahfali also informed that 13 harvesters are currently supporting the wheat harvesting process in Dhofar.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in cooperation with the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, supplied 30 tonnes of wheat seeds at 50% subsidy for the 2024-2025 season. Harvesting machinery has also been provided free of charge, while Oman Flour Mills Company is managing the collection process from farmers.

Jahfali described wheat as one of Oman’s most strategic crops, noting that the Najd area offers strong potential for expansion due to its large cultivable land and accessible groundwater.

According to Salem bin Musabah al Kalbani, Director of Agricultural Development Department in Dhahirah, 1,350 acres have been allocated for wheat cultivation under food security projects through usufruct contracts, of which 250 acres have been cultivated this year, with production expected to reach 1,000 tonnes.

“The ministry is actively supporting wheat farmers with technical guidance and field supervision,” Kalbani said. Last season, more than ten tonnes of subsidised seeds were distributed, besides modern irrigation systems and harvesting equipment.

In Dakhliyah, farmers in the wilayat of Adam have also begun harvesting. Saeed bin Hamad al Raqmi, Head of the Agricultural Development and Water Resources Section, said wheat is a popular crop due to relatively low water requirements, nutritional value and affordability. This year, 106 acres have been planted in Adam, with production expected to reach 120 tonnes, up from 72 tonnes last season.

In Buraimi, too, harvesting commenced last month. Nasser bin Ali al Marshoudi, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources, said more than 200 acres have been planted, with production forecast to exceed 250 tonnes. “Over seven tonnes of high-quality seeds were distributed among farmers for the 2024-2025 season,” he said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

