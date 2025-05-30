PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago wheat and corn edged higher on Friday as the cereal markets consolidated after losses this week linked to favourable U.S. and global harvest prospects. Soybeans ticked lower to hold near Thursday's three-week low, curbed by expectations of ample supplies along with uncertainty over biofuel demand as the U.S. government considers waivers for oil refiners.

A firmer dollar kept grain prices in check as grain markets awaited an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales figures later on Friday. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.7% to $5.37-3/4 a bushel by 1015 GMT. Corn added 0.5% to $4.49-1/4 a bushel to steady after a one-week low on Thursday. CBOT soybeans inched down 0.1% at $10.50-1/2 a bushel to consolidate above Thursday's low of $10.40.

Agricultural consultancy Sovecon on Thursday raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports for the 2025-2026 season by 1.1 million metric tons to 40.8 million tons, citing improved weather conditions for the harvest. India is likely to produce a record 117.5 million metric tons of wheat in the year ending June 2025, the farm ministry said, above its March forecast of 115.4 million tons. In the U.S., winter wheat conditions are at a five-year high despite an unexpected decline last week, while regular showers have helped most corn and soybean crops get off to a good start to their growing season.

With expectations rising for Brazil's upcoming second corn crop, the corn market found little support in large export sales reported on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Despite exceptional export sales reported by the USDA —amounting to 205,096 tons for the 2024/25 campaign — market support remains absent," Argus Media analysts said in a note. The soybean market was assessing a Reuters report that the White House is considering a plan to clear a record backlog of requests from small refineries for exemptions from U.S. biofuel laws.

Prices at 1015 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 537.75 3.75 0.70 CBOT corn 449.25 2.25 0.50 CBOT soy 1050.50 -1.25 -0.12 Paris wheat 202.00 0.00 0.00 Paris maize 193.00 2.25 1.18 Paris rapeseed 474.50 2.00 0.42 WTI crude oil 61.35 0.41 0.67 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.00 -0.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton