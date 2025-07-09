An outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, has prompted countries to implement trade restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus after Brazil confirmed its first case on a commercial farm in May.

Brazil declared itself free of the virus in commercial flocks after 28 days without any new outbreaks on commercial farms, and hopes importers will soon reverse those bans.

The following is a list from Brazil's Agriculture Ministry of countries that maintain their bans as of July 8:

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING ALL POULTRY FROM BRAZIL

China, the European Union, Chile, Peru, Albania, Canada, Malaysia, East Timor, North Macedonia and Pakistan.

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING RIO GRANDE DO SUL STATE

Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Oman, Angola, Turkey, Bahrain, Namibia, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Tajikistan and Ukraine.

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING THE CITY OF MONTENEGRO

Qatar, Jordan and Japan - the latter which also imposes restrictions on poultry from the cities of Campinapolis and Santo Antonio da Barra.

SUSPENSIONS TARGETING SPECIFIC REGIONS

Hong Kong, Mauritius, New Caledonia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Isabel Teles, Roberto Samora, Luis Jaime Acosta, Andre Romani; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)