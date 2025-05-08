Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned treasury bills (T-bills) at a combined value of EGP 70 billion through two offerings on Thursday, 8 May.

The first issuance was valued at EGP 30 billion and will mature in 182 days on 11 November 2025, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 40 billion, holding a tenor of 364 days until 12 May 2026.

Source: Mubasher

