Dubai – Aramex generated net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 17.12 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The recorded earnings were lower by 63% than AED 46.56 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues grew by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 1.56 billion in Q1-25 from AED 1.54 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the owners amounted to AED 0.012 as of 31 March 2025, versus AED 0.032 in the year-ago period.

Nicolas Sibuet, Acting Group CEO of Aramex, said: “This quarter reflects both continuity and change — stable revenues, healthy volumes, and a clear shift in customer behavior.”

“As supply chains become more regional and service expectations evolve, Aramex is well placed to deliver agile, integrated solutions that meet the moment,” Sibuet added.

He noted: “To accelerate our journey, we have launched a company-wide transformation initiative under our strategy Accelerate28 to help us adapt with purpose, focusing on efficiency and performance.”

In 2024, the profits attributable to the owners of Aramex jumped by 10% YoY to AED 141.81 million.

Source: Mubasher

