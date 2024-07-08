RIYADH — Joint field campaigns to follow up and arrest violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of Saudi Arabia from June 27 to July 3, 2024, revealed a total of 16,565 violators. This included 9,969 violators of the residency system, 4,676 violators of the border security system, and 1,920 violators of the labor system.



According to the statement from the joint field campaigns, the total number of people arrested while trying to cross the border into Saudi Arabia reached 1,244. Among them, 37% were Yemeni nationals, 60% were Ethiopian nationals, and 3% were of other nationalities.



The campaigns also arrested 63 people for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom irregularly.



The field campaigns apprehended three people involved in transporting, harboring, and employing violators of the residency, work, and border security regulations, and covering up for them.



The total number of those subjected to regulatory implementation procedures reached about 20,780 violating expatriates, including 19,396 men and 1,384 women. Among them, 12,219 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,931 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 9,663 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of border security violators into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any way, faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, and confiscation of the means of transportation and housing used for accommodation, in addition to public defamation.



It also explained that this crime is considered a major offense that requires arrest and is against honor and trust. The ministry urged people to report any cases of violation to the number (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and Al-Sharqiya, and (999) or (996) in the rest of the regions of Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).