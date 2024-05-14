RIYADH — A Saudi citizen, accused of defrauding jewelry worth SR500,000 from jewelry stores, has been arrested and referred to the competent court. The Public Prosecution revealed that it has pleaded the court to award him penalties prescribed in the law for financial fraud and breach of trust.



The Financial Fraud wing at the Public Prosecution said that it has completed investigations into the charges against the citizen who was accused of getting hold of jewelry through fraudulent means. It was found that the accused communicated with jewelry stores through social media applications and agreed with them to purchase jewelry and in return sent them forged bank documents for payment of money.



The man sought the help of a number of delivery application representatives to receive this jewelry and deliver it to him at unknown places. The value of the obtained jewelry through the fraudulent means amounted to half a million riyals, the Public Prosecution said while reiterating its determination to protect society from the dangers of financial fraud.

