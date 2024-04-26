TABUK — The city of Tabuk in northwest Saudi Arabia has been officially recognized as a “Healthy City” by the World Health Organization (WHO), after successfully meeting 80 international health standards.



The certification places Tabuk alongside 14 other Saudi cities that have previously earned this distinction, highlighting Saudi Arabia's leadership in the Healthy Cities program across the region.



Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel commented on this milestone, stating that it signifies the dedication of Saudi leadership to fostering healthier communities and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. He emphasized that the Healthy Cities program is a cornerstone in the nation’s strategy to enhance health indicators and reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases.



The minister expressed gratitude to the various government entities and community organizations that collaborated effectively to meet WHO’s rigorous standards. He highlighted the comprehensive approach taken, encompassing enhancements in environmental health, medical services, and urban planning.



Tabuk’s recognition as a “Healthy City” was celebrated in a ceremony attended by local government officials and representatives from WHO.

