RIYADH — The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has approved the requirements for exemption from customs duties and taxes for duty-free markets in the arrival lounges at all land, sea, and air customs points in the Kingdom. These requirements set the maximum purchase limit and quantities allowed for passengers arriving in the Kingdom.



The ZATCA noted that the exemption requirements specify that the maximum purchase limit from duty-free markets in arrival lounges is SR3,000 per passenger, with the condition that the purchase is for personal use. The requirements also set the maximum quantity allowed for purchase of cigarettes at 200 numbers per passenger.



The authority indicated that, in continuation of the licenses granted to operators of duty-free markets in departure lounges, it is now accepting license applications from operators of duty-free markets in arrival lounges at customs points, following the completion of regulatory procedures with the relevant authorities at the points based on the rules and regulations of duty-free markets. It pointed out that license applications can be made by contacting ZATCA through the unified call center number 19993, which operates 24/7, via Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs on the X platform: @Zatca_Care, through email: info@zatca.gov.sa, or through live chat on its website zatca.gov.sa.



The ZATCA noted that the adoption of the exemption form for customs duties and taxes for duty-free markets and the acceptance of license applications for their operation in arrival lounges at all customs points is part of its efforts to improve the logistical services provided to duty-free market operators at customs points in both arrival and departure lounges. It highlighted that duty-free markets will enhance the experience of passengers arriving in the Kingdom by allowing them to purchase products exempted from customs duties and taxes.



Earlier, ZATCA issued the customs rules, conditions, and procedures for establishing duty-free markets at air, sea, and land entry points in accordance with the unified customs system for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. These new rules and regulations followed a Cabinet decision approving the establishment of duty-free markets as needed at air, sea, and land entry points, and allowing sales to passengers arriving in and departing from the Kingdom.

