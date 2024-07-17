Alsulaiman Group has signed an agreement with the US global leading convenience and fuel retail brand Circle K on 16 July 2024 under the sponsorship of the Saudi Ministry of Energy to launch a network of Circle K-branded fuel stations across Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration comes as part of the ministry’s vision to enhance the services and fuel station sectors by inviting and opening the doors for leading global corporations to invest, which aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, according to a press release.

The Saudi energy ministry is dedicated to enhancing the quality of services and operational efficiency of fuel stations nationwide while focusing on modernising infrastructure to meet consumer needs and expectations.

Saudi Arabia’s Alsulaiman Group invests in different sectors such as retail, logistics, technology, and real estate development.

Meanwhile, Circle K was established in Texas in 1951 and has become one of the world’s leading fuel retail brands. Its parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility with over 16,700 stores in 31 countries and territories, of which nearly 13,100 offer road transportation fuel.

