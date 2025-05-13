BURAIDAH —The Airport Cluster2 has launched a duty-free shop at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim. It provides all services that enhance the experience of passengers arriving and departing from the airport.



The opening of the duty-free shop will provide an exceptional shopping experience for international travelers passing through the Qassim airport.



The market will showcase a wide range of high-quality products from renowned international and local brands, offering travelers the opportunity to shop at competitive prices lower than those in the local market.



Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport is one of the vital airports serving the region. It has witnessed significant development since its establishment in 1964. It serves both domestic and international flights and currently has a capacity of more than 1,250,000 passengers annually. The airport is located on the western side of Buraidah, the administrative capital of the Qassim region.



In 2012, a royal decree was issued naming Qassim airport after Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz.



The airport was one of Saudi Arabia's regional airports before being upgraded to international status in 2017. Approximately 13 airlines currently operate international and domestic flights from the airport. This move aims to enhance the Kingdom's domestic airports and facilitate travel between different regions.



In the January 2023 performance report for Saudi Arabia's international and domestic airports, the Qassim airport ranked first in the fourth category of international airports with fewer than two million passengers annually, with a 100% compliance rate, outperforming competing airports in the combined average wait times for departure and arrival of flights.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).