UAE - Dubai-based Hushday, the region’s first premium flash sales platform, has raised over AED 2 million ($550,000) in pre-seed funding from regional tech investors.

The startup aims to develop a new channel for luxury and premium brands to expand in the Middle East, according to a press release.

Hushday is a GCC-first model, created locally for brands and consumers who seek exclusivity, experience, and execution.

Jennifer Cohen Solal, CEO and Co-Founder of Hushday, said: “We’re not here to patch a post-COVID inventory issue. We are here to open a new, scalable path for growth — for brands who want to reach a younger, price-sensitive, digital audience, without damaging their equity.”

Hushday was designed as a strategic distribution layer, allowing brands to activate curated drops in a brand-safe, high-conversion environment and reach valuable new audiences.

Jean Thillaye du Boullay, COO and Former Carrefour executive, elaborated: “This is not just about clearing stock. It is about reaching a new audience with purpose — and turning each campaign into both revenue and retention. From curation to delivery, we handle the full experience with precision and speed.”

Source: Mubasher

