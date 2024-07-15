Dyson has launched its Riyadh demo store at Nakheel Mall, making a significant leap in its commitment to technological advancements and growing its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The state-of-the-art 109 sq m store showcases Dyson's complete product lineup, offering customers an immersive encounter to understand and experience Dyson's cutting-edge technology.

It features a unique styling room where clients can privately experiment with the latest hair care innovations, including the Dyson Airstrait, Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, and Dyson Corrale cordless hair straightener. Tech enthusiasts can also consult with Dyson’s knowledgeable experts to effortlessly navigate the brand's signature haircare collection.

Diverse array

In addition to hair care, clients can explore Dyson’s diverse array of innovative products across key categories including Floor Care, Environmental Care and Wearables.

The store offers interactive demonstrations, bringing the science behind Dyson's technology to life. Customers can trial Dyson's high-performance cordless vacuums and a range of intelligent, connected air purifiers, ensuring an unparalleled 'try-before-you-buy' shopping experience.

Moreover, visitors purchasing directly from the Dyson store have the opportunity to personalise their hair care product cases and benefit from complimentary Dyson-branded gift-wrapping services.

Situated between Zara and Sephora on Entrance 2, the demo store is the first Dyson Demo store to open in KSA this year, and the fifth Dyson store in the GCC.

