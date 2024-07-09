RIYADH — Retail major LuLu Group further expanded its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by unveiling its latest retail destination at Laban Square, Dhahrath Laban, Riyadh.



Hassan Muejab Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Mohammed Abdulrahman Aba Hussain Deputy of Integrated Investors Services – Ministry of Investment officially, inaugurated the 61st hypermarket in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group and other dignitaries.



The hypermarket, spread over 69,000 square feet in the popular Laban Square, features all the favourite shopping amenities that have made LuLu the fastest-growing retail chain across KSA. There will be a well-stocked supermarket with the choicest selection of ingredients from across the world, fresh food in the Hot Foods section, bakery, electronics, household need, and much more.



On the occasion, Yusuff Ali said, “Lulu Group is delighted to add yet another landmark to the landscape of the beautiful city of Riyadh and this opening aligns with the group’s commitment in continuing expansion and reaffirms our confidence in the progress of Saudi Arabia."



“As part of expansion plan, “our aim is to have to 100 hypermarkets in the next two to three-year period and we are on the track to open around 10 new hypermarkets by this year itself including in the holy cities of Makkah and Madeenah. We are proud to be part of Saudi Arabia’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Thanks to the wise leadership” added Yusuffali.



He further added that, “we have also focused on promoting and providing local employment opportunities which have been critical to our success through a structured recruitment process that aims to provide necessary training and skill enhancement opportunities to local work force”.



At present, we employ over 4,000 Saudi nationals in all the hypermarkets across the country in various positions out of which 1,500 are women. Our aim is to encourage more youth to join our workforce thereby ensuring greater economic participation”.



Hassan Al-Huwaizi and Yusuff Ali also launched Lulu’s highly anticipated loyalty program, "Happiness." This program aims to reward LuLu’s valued customers by allowing them to earn points on all purchases made at LuLu Hypermarket. Participants in the 'Happiness' program can enjoy exclusive offers and the opportunity to earn cash back points in specific categories.



The program also provides extra benefits such as doubling points, enabling customers to accumulate rewards more quickly. The 'Happiness' loyalty program is open for registration, inviting customers to begin a rewarding shopping journey with LuLu Hypermarket.



Also present were Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, Lulu Group , Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Group KSA , Hatim Mustansir Contractor, Regional Director- Central Province and other officials.

