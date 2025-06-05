Riyadh - SIMAH Rating Agency (Tassnief) has assigned a long-term national scale entity rating of (A-) and a short-term entity rating of ‘T-3’ to Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers).

The assigned ratings reflect low credit risk, reflecting Cenomi Centers’ leading market position, satisfactory business diversity, and strong operating performance, according to a bourse disclosure.

They also highlighted a favorable operating environment, which is expected to back operating performance over the rating horizon.

Cenomi Centers has a leading market share of nearly 18% in gross leasable area (GLA), three times that of its nearest competitor, highlighting its advantage and operational depth in a fragmented market.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Cenomi Centers generated 19.98% higher net profit at SAR 222.70 million, compared to SAR 185.60 million in Q1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

