Saudi Arabia - Following the opening of new stores in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Lulu has opened its latest hypermarket in Al Rusayfah, located on Abdullah Areef St., Al Rusayfah District in Makkah. This strategic expansion aligns with Lulu's commitment to providing world-class shopping experiences to residents and visitors while supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.



Abdullah Hanif, Secretary General of the Makkah Chamber along with Fahd Abdulrahman Al-Mutaz, Mayor of Rusayfah, officially inaugurated the new store in the presence of Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu Group, along with Shehim Mohammed, Director of Lulu KSA, and other distinguished dignitaries.



The new Lulu store, which spans a total built-up area of around 200,000 square feet, is designed to offer a seamless and modern shopping experience, catering to the diverse needs of customers with a well-curated selection of daily essentials, fresh food, and departmental offerings, similar to other Lulu stores in Makkah and Madinah. The new store boasts a spacious 72-square-meter exclusive dining area, offering a comfortable space for shoppers.



On this occasion, Ashraf Ali Musliyam, Executive Director of Lulu, expressed his profound joy at expanding Lulu’s footprint in the Holy Cities. "We continue to expand regionally in Saudi Arabia and the new store in Al Rusayfah generates more employment opportunities and strengthens the local economy. We will open more than 45 new stores across the GCC within three years," he added. New projects also includes three in the holy city of Madinah amongst others.



"We are undergoing a digital transformation to enhance the customer experience both online and in-store," Ashraf Ali added.



The new store in Al Rusayfa will feature a well-designed layout inspired by the city’s cultural and architectural essence. Customers will enjoy a spacious and easily navigable shopping environment, ensuring convenience and comfort. Apart from the department stores, Lulu’s iconic value-added shop, LOT, will also be opened shortly.



Rafeek Mohammed Ali, Business Development Director of Lulu KSA, Noushad M.A, Regional Director of Lulu KSA Western Region, and other senior officials were also present.

