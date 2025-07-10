Saudi Arabia - Lulu Retail has opened a new hypermarket in Jeddah’s Al-Baghdadiyah Al-Gharbiyah district.



Located along the Al Andalus Road, the new outlet offers a comprehensive and modern shopping experience that combines convenience, variety, and innovative retail design.



The store was officially inaugurated by Eng. Nasar Salem Almoteb, Deputy Mayor of Jeddah Municipality in the presence of Ihsan Bafakih, Executive vice chairman of Al Nahla group, Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali Alketbi, Consul General of UAE in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, and Yusuffali M.A, Chairman of LuLu Group, along with other dignitaries.



Yusuffali said: “We are proud to further strengthen our footprint in Jeddah with the launch of this hypermarket in Al-Baghdadiyah Al-Gharbiyah. This expansion reflects our unwavering commitment to the Kingdom by creating jobs, enhancing retail infrastructure, and offering world-class shopping experiences to the community. We remain dedicated to being a catalyst in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic retail transformation."



Spanning over 117000 square feet, the hypermarket features a wide array of retail sections, including a fully stocked supermarket, fresh food zones, LuLu Connect electronics, fashion store, and specialty counters such as BLSH and Eye Express.



A spacious food court adjacent to the Fresh Food section provide shoppers with a relaxing space to enjoy freshly prepared meals.



To ensure a smooth and convenient shopping experience, the store offers ample dedicated parking. To celebrate the opening, exclusive inaugural offers are available across all departments, giving customers exceptional value on high-quality products.

