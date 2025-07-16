The Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), a large alliance of independent hotel brands, reported continued growth in the first half of 2025, with total hotel revenues reaching $1.5 billion, a 17% year-on-year increase from $1.3 billion in H1 2024.

International stays accounted for 70% of all room revenue, totaling $810 million, a 21% jump compared to the same period last year. The UAE took the top slot, followed by Thailand, Spain, Singapore, and Italy.

The US remained the leading international source market for GHA's 850-plus properties worldwide, with GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme members based in the country generating 15% of all international room revenue in H1. The top feeder markets were the UK, Germany, China, and Australia.

Q2 2025 saw steady growth across all KPIs, contributing to the solid first half. Metric improvements included an 18% increase in hotel revenues versus Q2 2024 and a 19% increase in room nights. The GHA network's power to generate cross-brand revenues was clear, with a 18% growth to $94.7 million in Q2, contributing to H1 cross-brand revenues of $188.8 million, up 15% year-on-year. Direct bookings across GHA's digital platforms also surged 19% in H1 2025, helping hotels reduce their dependence on high-cost third-party channels.

GHA DISCOVERY surpassed the 30-million-member mark in Q2, reaching 30.9 million members thanks to a 16% rise in new enrolments compared to Q2 2024. The program's innovative rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), saw exceptional growth in redemptions, rocketing 61% in Q2 year-on-year.

“With demand for international travel continuing to rise, our hotel brands are reaping the benefit of belonging to a truly global alliance. GHA DISCOVERY members are travelling further, staying longer, and booking directly, driving hotel profitability across our portfolio,” said Chris Hartley, CEO, Global Hotel Alliance.

“These results reflect the trust members place in GHA DISCOVERY and the strength of collaboration across our expanding network of brands and hotels. Even amid ongoing market uncertainty, the momentum we’ve built – supported by new brands and hotels joining the alliance – positions us well for a strong and resilient second half of the year.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

