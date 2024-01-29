The head of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital warned on Monday that Boeing's 737 MAX problems had reached a point where the lessor would have to make a "hard decision" on whether the planemaker could get on top of its issues.

"Fundamentally what is happening at Boeing is something that is at the point where we need to make a hard decision as to whether it's structural or is something that they can get their hands around," Firoz Tarapore told the Airline Economics conference.

"Sadly, every time we've said let's give them the benefit of the doubt that they can get their hands around it, they have failed. And now it's at the point where we'll see what happens."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)