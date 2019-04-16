Google is Saudi Arabia's Most Influential Brand, According to Ipsos Survey

Riyadh, KSA: Ipsos in KSA has announced the results of its “Most Influential Brands” survey, conducted for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The study measured consumer perceptions towards 120 leading National, Regional, and Global brands in terms of their influence on people, based on a comprehensive list of attributes. This survey is part of an annual global effort conducted by Ipsos across 17 markets around the world.

For this first edition, the tech giant Google took the number one spot as the most influential brand in Saudi Arabia, driven mainly by its ability to shape consumer behavior, and introducing people to something important which they never knew they needed.

Tech & Digital Brands Lead the Market

In total, the top 10 most influential brands list had 7 tech or digital brands, showcasing the important role that this sector plays today in consumers’ lives. Apple, YouTube (another Google Brand), Microsoft, and Samsung complete the Top 5, with these brands characterized by their leading edge, trustworthiness, and strong salience. The survey results show that these brands were consistently able to deliver something new to the market which drove their influence.

The strong showing of tech and digital brands in the top 10 is not unique to KSA. Similar results are seen in many other markets, such as Canada, the UK, and the US, where digital brands managed to trigger a strong emotional response that most of us can no longer imagine our lives without them.

2 Local Saudi Arabian Heavyweights in the Top 10

Amongst the 120 brands assessed in the study, 2 local brands made into to the top 10 list, and 6 into the top 20. In comparison, only 5 other markets had more local brands in their top 10 than Saudi Arabia, showcasing that in fact local brands are quite influential in KSA. Continuous presence and the ability to project a local identity in a competitive market allowed Al Rajhi Bank (7) and STC (9) to break into the list. Both brands have generated a high level of trust amongst consumers in the Kingdom, showcasing significant influence on the community.

Top 10 Most Influential Brands in KSA

1. Google

2. Apple

3. Youtube

4. Microsoft

5. Samsung

6. Souq.com An Amazon Company

7. Al Rajhi Bank

8. Visa

9. Saudi Telecom

10. Facebook

About the Study

The Most Influential Brands study was conducted in December 2018, through an online survey of 1,200 residents of KSA, examining 120 brands against 5 key dimensions that drive brand influence including:Trustworthiness, presence, having leading edge, corporate citizenship and engagement.

To download the full report please visit this link.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has grown into a worldwide research group with offices in 89 countries around the world, covering over 100 geographies. Ipsos ranks third in the global research industry, and first in the Middle East & North Africa. It has been present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2001.

